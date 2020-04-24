Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Insights and Upcoming Trends to Forecast till 2026 By Key Players- Idexx Laboratories, Mars, Incorporated, GD, Zoetis, NEOGEN CORPORATION

Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market research analysis document intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to the existing scenarios and future prospects by considering all the market aspects of the industry. Not to mention, to do well and get success in this competitive market place, such a business research report plays a very central role by offering important and consequential market insights for the business. With full devotion and commitment, the Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market research document has been presented with the best realistic service and recommendations which can be trusted confidently by businesses.

Global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.05 billion to an estimated value of USD 4.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing concern towards animal health is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the veterinary reference laboratory market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Sanofi, Idexx Laboratories, Mars, Incorporated, GD, Zoetis, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Marshfield Clinic., ProtaTek International, Inc, Phoenix Lab, Virbac, Greencross Limited, Gribbles Veterinary., Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab (WADDL).

Global Veterinary reference laboratory Market By Technology (Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics), Applications (Clinical Pathology, Bacteriology, Parasitology, Virology, Productivity Testing, Pregnancy Testing, Toxicology), Type of Animal (Companion Animals, Food-Producing Animals), End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Veterinary reference laboratory are specially designed to detect the diseases in animals. These days, there is an increase in the adoption of animals, so these specialized centers are used to detect diseases in the animals. To identify the disease quickly these centers have reference database. These centers are used to maintain the health of the animals and provide them treatment as per the requirement.

Market Drivers

Increasing zoonotic diseases is driving the market

Increasing spending on the animal healthcare is also driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Lack of standardization is restraining the market growth

Increasing prices of the pet care is restraining market

Segmentation:

By Technology Clinical Chemistry Hematology Immunodiagnostics Molecular Diagnostics

By Applications Clinical Pathology Bacteriology Parasitology Virology Productivity Testing Pregnancy Testing Toxicology

By Type of Animal Companion Animals Dogs Cats Horses Other Companion Animals Food-Producing Animals Cattle Poultry Pigs Sheep and Goats Other Food-Producing Animals

By End User o Veterinary Hospitals o Veterinary Clinics

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Zoetis Inc. announced the launch of their Carysta HVC which is specially designed to provide in-house reference-lab quality testing. This will provide the veterinary patients to achieve high quality test. This system is based on liquid reagent technology and will have 37 routine parameters.

In December 2016, GD Animal Health announced the launch of their ELISA test that will be used to detect Porcine Epidemic Diarrhoea Virus. The PED virus is easily spread via pigs, manure, pig transport, people and pests. To detect the virus, pig farms have to submit blood and serum to the GD for testing.

Competitive Analysis:

Global veterinary reference laboratory market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of veterinary reference laboratory market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

