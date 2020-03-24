Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Industry 2020 Business Strategies, Opportunities, Future Trends And Top Key Players

The Business Research Company’s Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The veterinary patient monitoring equipment industry consists of sale of veterinary patient monitoring equipment which are used to monitor animal’s respiration, blood pressure, and other vital signs. Veterinary patient monitoring equipment are used to monitor the animals to detect diseases at early stages to prevent any risks. Veterinary patient monitoring equipment industry includes companies that manufacture monitoring devices to detect diseases which affect animals.

Increase in the prevalence rate of diseases among animals serves as one of the major drivers for the veterinary patient monitoring equipment market. Increase in the incidence of diseases in livestock and companion animals will require monitoring equipment to diagnose the diseases among animals. For instance, according to Banfield State of Pet Health report 2016, the prevalence of diabetes in dogs has increased by 79.7% from 13.1 cases per 10,000 in 2006 to 23.6 cases in 2015 whereas the prevalence rate increased by 18% in cats from 2006 to 2015. The increase in prevalence rate of diseases for animals results in increases demand for enhanced veterinary patient monitoring equipment.

Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Segmentation

Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market By Product:

Cardiac Monitoring Devices

Respiratory Monitoring Devices

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices

Neuromonitoring Devices

Others

Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market By End User:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Research Centers

Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market By Animal:

Small Companion Animals

Large Companion Animals

Wild Animals

Zoo Animals

Aquatic Animals

Exotic Animals

Some of the major key players involved in the Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment Market are

Smiths Group plc

Hallowell Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation

DRE Veterinary

Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc.

Midmark Corporation.

The veterinary patient equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for Veterinary Patient Equipment and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

