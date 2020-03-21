Veterinary Parasiticides Industry By Segment Type, Endoparasiticides, Ectoparasiticides, Endectocides Research Market Report 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Veterinary Parasiticides Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The veterinary parasiticides market consists of sales of veterinary parasiticides and related services which are used in the treatment of parasitic diseases in livestock, pets, and other animals. Veterinary parasiticides industry includes establishments that produce a cure to parasitic diseases that can be caused by helminths, amoeba, ectoparasites, parasitic fungi, and protozoa. The veterinary parasiticides are chemical substances that destroy or inhibit micro-organisms or parasites and improves the animals’ health.

Lack of awareness about animal diseases due to limited information on microbes and their impact on wildlife and livestock disease restrains the veterinary parasiticides industry. Lack of awareness about the occurrence of zoonotic diseases and their impact on public health is a major hurdle for the animal parasiticides market. This lack of awareness does not allow people to adopt the parasiticides for livestock/wildlife which not only control different parasitic diseases but also improve animal health.

Veterinary Parasiticides Market Segmentation

By Type:

1. Endoparasiticides

2. Ectoparasiticides

3. Endectocides

By End-User:

1. R&D facilities

2. Farms

3. Veterinary Clinics

By Product:

1. Oral Liquids

2. Tablets

3. Injectables

4. Sprays

5. Others

By Application:

1. Farm Animals

2. Companion Animals

The Veterinary Parasiticides market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The veterinary parasiticides market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Veterinary Parasiticides Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Veterinary Parasiticides Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Veterinary Parasiticides Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Veterinary Parasiticides Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Veterinary Parasiticides Market

Chapter 27. Veterinary Parasiticides Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Veterinary Parasiticides Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Veterinary Parasiticides market are

Bayer AG (Germany)

Zoetis (U.S.)

Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

Merck (U.S.)

Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.)

