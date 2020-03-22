Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market – Application Recommendations by Experts 2027

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

By Market Players:

companies profiled in the report are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., VCA, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Novacyt Group, QIAGEN N.V., Biomedica Medizinprodukte GmbH & Co KG, HealthGene Corporation, and Bioneer.

The global veterinary molecular diagnostics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Product

Instruments & Software

Kits & Reagents

Services

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarrays

DNA Sequencing

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Animal Type

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Disease Indication

Vector-borne Diseases

Respiratory Pathogens Detection

Diarrhea Pathogens Detection

Others

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by End-user

Hospitals/Clinics

Reference Laboratories

Global Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia & New Zealand Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



