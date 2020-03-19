Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Industry Analysis By Segments Clinical Biochemistry, Molecular Diagnostics and 2022 Forecast Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The veterinary laboratory testing services market consists of sales of laboratory testing services for animals. These services consist of various tests conducted for diagnosis of infectious agents, toxins, and other causes of diseases in animals. The tests conducted involve chemistry, pathology, serology, hematology, radiography and endocrinology related assessments.

The veterinary laboratory testing services industry is being driven by rising prevalence of disease epidemics in animals. For instance, cattle are getting infected by a wide group of pathogens, which is leading to a rise in the number of laboratory tests done for cattle. Moreover, livestock globally is getting vulnerable to infectious diseases caused by pathogens and viruses.

Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market Segmentation

By Technology:

1. Clinical Biochemistry

2. Immunodiagnostics

3. Hematology

4. Molecular Diagnostics

5. Urinalysis

6. Others

By Animal Type:

1 Pet Animals

2. Livestock

The Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the veterinary laboratory testing services market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific respectively.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market

Chapter 27. Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services market are

ABAXIS Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

Heska Corporation

Pfizer Animal Health

Neogen Corporation

