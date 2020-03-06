Veterinary Endoscopes Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Prominent Players Olympus, Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, Dr. Fritz, MEDIT, FUJIFILM Holdings

Gastrointestinal segment is expected to drive the growth of the global veterinary endoscopes market by procedure segment

According to a new market research study titled ‘‘Veterinary Endoscopes Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type, Application, Procedure End User and Geography. The global veterinary endoscopes market is expected to reach US$ 478.84 Mn in 2027 from US$ 268.82 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019-2027.

Get Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004198/

The market is likely to grow due to increasing pet animal’s population, growing training programs for endoscopic diagnosis and rising incidences of zoonotic diseases over the forecasted years. In addition, the growth opportunities in the developing nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure, used to visualize and operate internal organs within animal body. This procedure is performed with the help of a small flexible tube known as an endoscope. This tube is attached with a camera, enabling clear view of the organ to be diagnosed. Based upon the area to be examined, various types of scopes are available.

The global veterinary endoscopes market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, procedures and end user. The market based on product type segment is classified as capsule endoscopes, flexible endoscopes and rigid endoscopes. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as diagnostic and surgical. Based on procedure the market is classified as bronchoscopy, cystoscopy, gastrointestinal, laparoscopy, otoscopy, and other procedure types. And on the basis of end user the market is divided into veterinary clinic, veterinary hospitals and other end users

Major players operating in the veterinary endoscopes market, Olympus Corporation, Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC, Dr. Fritz, MEDIT INC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Harvard Apparatus, Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd., Infiniti Medical, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, and Welch Allyn among others.

Ask for Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004198/

Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Veterinary Endoscopes Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Global Veterinary Endoscopes Market – By Application

1.3.3 Global Veterinary Endoscopes Market – By Procedure

1.3.4 Global Veterinary Endoscopes Market – By Geography

Veterinary Endoscopes Market – Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Veterinary Endoscopes– Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 Veterinary Endoscopes Market – North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Veterinary Endoscopes Market – Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Veterinary Endoscopes Market – Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Veterinary Endoscopes Market – Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 Veterinary Endoscopes Market – South And Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Global Veterinary Endoscopes Procedures, 2018, By Region (Procedure Volume)

Veterinary Endoscopes– Key Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Pet Animals Population

5.1.2 Growing Training Programs for Endoscopic Diagnosis

5.1.3 Rising Incidences of Zoonotic Diseases

5.2 Key Restraints

5.2.1 Limited Number of Veterinary Professionals

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growth Opportunities in the Developing Nations

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Use of Capsule Endoscope for Diagnosis

5.5 Impact Analysis

Continue…..

Purchase this Premium Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004198/

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]