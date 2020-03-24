Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Industry By Product Analysis, Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Testing

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The veterinary diagnostic equipment market consists of sales of veterinary diagnostic equipment and related services. Veterinary diagnostic equipment assists the veterinary practitioners in determining and identifying various disorders in animals. Veterinary diagnostic equipment industry includes companies that manufacture diagnostic equipment such as clinical thermometers, diagnostic lights, X-ray equipment, and certain diagnostic test kits.
Increase in the prevalence rate of diseases among animals serves as one of the major drivers of the veterinary diagnostic equipment industry. Due to increase in the incidence of diseases in livestock and pets, the demand for enhanced diagnostic equipment increases. For instance, according to the Banfield State of Pet Health report 2016, the prevalence of diabetes in dogs has increased by 79.7 % in 2015 (23.6 cases per 10,000) from 2006 (13.1 cases per 10,000) whereas there has been an increase of 18% in the prevalence rate of diabetes in cats from 2006 to 2015. The increase in prevalence rate of diseases in animals, results in increase in demand for diagnostic equipment, driving the veterinary diagnostic equipment market.
Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Segmentation
By Product:
1. Hematology
2. Immunodiagnostics
3. Clinical Chemistry
4. Molecular Testing
By End-Users:
1. Hospitals & Clinics
2. Reference Laboratories
3. Universities/Research Centers
4. Point-of-Care/In-House Testing
By Animal:
1. Livestock Cattle
2. Domestic Pets
The Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for veterinary diagnostic equipment and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.
Chapters from Table Of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Characteristics
Chapter 3. Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Size And Growth
Chapter 4. Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Segmentation
Chapter 5. Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis
……
Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market
Chapter 27. Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Trends And Strategies
Chapter 28. Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
Chapter 29. Appendix
Some of the major key players involved in the Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment market are
IDEXX Laboratories
ABAXIS
HESKA Corporation
Zoetis
Virbac
