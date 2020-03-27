Veterinary Antibiotics Industry Worldwide Business Growth and Future Prospects By 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Veterinary Antibiotics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The veterinary antibiotics market consists of sales of veterinary antibiotics and related services. Veterinary antibiotics are used to fight against infections and diseases in animals caused due to bacteria. Veterinary antibiotics industry includes companies involved in the production of antibiotics used for therapeutic and prophylaxis treatment of animals.

Rising threat of antibiotic resistance is a major restraint for the veterinary antibiotics industry. Antibiotic resistance in animals is the ability of a microbe to withstand the impact of an antibiotic that once could successfully treated the infection from the same type of microbe. This can be a result of using antibiotics more than prescribed limit. In this regard, the European Union (EU) has approved various restrictions on veterinary antibiotics including ban of antibiotics for animals and prohibiting the usage of antimicrobials in food, which is restricting the growth of the veterinary antibiotics market.

Veterinary Antibiotics Market Segmentation

By Product:

1. Anti-parasitic

2. Anti-bacterial

3. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug

4. Others

By End-User:

1. Farm Animals

2. Companion Animals

By Administration:

1. Premixes

2. Injections

3. Oral Powders

4. Oral Solutions

5. Others

The Veterinary Antibiotics market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The veterinary antibiotics market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Some of the major key players involved in the Veterinary Antibiotics market are

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Ceva Sante Animale

Eli Lilly Company

Elanco

