Veterinary Antibiotics Industry Worldwide Business Growth and Future Prospects By 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Veterinary Antibiotics Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The veterinary antibiotics market consists of sales of veterinary antibiotics and related services. Veterinary antibiotics are used to fight against infections and diseases in animals caused due to bacteria. Veterinary antibiotics industry includes companies involved in the production of antibiotics used for therapeutic and prophylaxis treatment of animals.
Rising threat of antibiotic resistance is a major restraint for the veterinary antibiotics industry. Antibiotic resistance in animals is the ability of a microbe to withstand the impact of an antibiotic that once could successfully treated the infection from the same type of microbe. This can be a result of using antibiotics more than prescribed limit. In this regard, the European Union (EU) has approved various restrictions on veterinary antibiotics including ban of antibiotics for animals and prohibiting the usage of antimicrobials in food, which is restricting the growth of the veterinary antibiotics market.
Veterinary Antibiotics Market Segmentation
By Product:
1. Anti-parasitic
2. Anti-bacterial
3. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug
4. Others
By End-User:
1. Farm Animals
2. Companion Animals
By Administration:
1. Premixes
2. Injections
3. Oral Powders
4. Oral Solutions
5. Others
The Veterinary Antibiotics market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The veterinary antibiotics market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.
Chapters from Table Of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Veterinary Antibiotics Market Characteristics
Chapter 3. Veterinary Antibiotics Market Size And Growth
Chapter 4. Veterinary Antibiotics Market Segmentation
Chapter 5. Veterinary Antibiotics Market Regional And Country Analysis
……
Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Veterinary Antibiotics Market
Chapter 27. Veterinary Antibiotics Market Trends And Strategies
Chapter 28. Veterinary Antibiotics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
Chapter 29. Appendix
Some of the major key players involved in the Veterinary Antibiotics market are
Bayer AG
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Ceva Sante Animale
Eli Lilly Company
Elanco
