Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) Market 2020-2025 | Size, Share, Demand Outlook, Industry Analysis and Global Top Key Players (Signalis, Indra Company, Saab, Kongsberg et al.)

A vessel traffic service (VTS) is a marine traffic monitoring system established by harbor or port authorities, similar to air traffic control for aircraft. Typical VTS systems use radar, closed-circuit television (CCTV), VHF radiotelephony and automatic identification system to keep track of vessel movements and provide navigational safety in a limited geographical area.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

For industry structure analysis, the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 57.80 % of the revenue market.

The primary purpose of the original port VTS was to prevent vessel collisions and groundings in the port and entrance areas. The attitude towards the scope of a VTS has been widened to give it a key role in environmental protection in the event of maritime accidents. Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) coverage is expanding to include coastal areas, shipping channels and sensitive offshore areas.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Vessel Traffic Services (VTS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

