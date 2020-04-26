Vessel Traffic Management Industry Global Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Vessel Traffic Management Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Vessel Traffic Management Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Vessel Traffic Management development in United States, Europe and China.

A vessel traffic service (VTS) is a marine traffic monitoring system established by harbour or port authorities, similar to air traffic control for aircraft. Typical VTS systems use radar, closed-circuit television (CCTV), VHF radiotelephony and automatic identification system to keep track of vessel movements and provide navigational safety in a limited geographical area.

The vessel traffic management market in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing sea transport, and government involvement in coastal and port security.

In 2018, the global Vessel Traffic Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2456025

The key players covered in this study

Kongsberg Gruppen

Transas

Thales Group

Leonardo

Saab

Indra Sistemas

Rolta India

Tokyo Keiki

Kelvin Hughes

L3 Technologies

Signalis

Frequentis

Terma

Vissim

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Port Management Information Systems

Global Maritime Distress Safety Systems

River Information Systems

AtoN Management and Health Monitoring Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Defense

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

If enquiry before buying this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2456025

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vessel Traffic Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vessel Traffic Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]