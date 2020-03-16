Vesicular Stomatitis Therapeutics Market to Witness Rapid Increase in Consumption During 2017 – 2025

Vesicular Stomatitis is a viral disease affecting the livestock population such as pigs, horses, ruminants and causes vesicles, erosions and ulcers on the udder, feet and mouth. The disease is contagious and spread via insect vectors, animal contact, and exposure to saliva or fluids. It is endemic in Southwestern and Western United States as the region have experienced a number of vesicular stomatitis outbreaks in the past decade. This results in economic loss to livestock producers and affects the international trade of animals and animal products. Effective management of animals helps the disease transmission in the herd. Humans living in enzootic areas such as the animal handlers also have a high chances of infection and lead to the influenza like symptoms. The morbidity rate for the disease in animals is also highly variable, and ranges from 5% to 90%.

Only symptomatic treatment with some precautionary measure are available for the disease which consists of supportive care including the prevention or treatment of secondary infections.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16642

Vesicular Stomatitis (VS) Therapeutics Market: Drivers & Restraints

Human population growth, income growth and urbanization increases the demand of livestock products and thus the livestock population which however also increases the therapeutic products demand for animals and thus fuels the vesicular stomatitis therapeutics market. Recently in 2015, Vesicular stomatitis outbreak affected around 800 premises in 8 US states. These outbreaks are also increasing the demand for the therapeutics. Market for the vaccination of vesicular stomatitis is also high because of the unavailability of antiviral treatments. Government efforts in this direction are also the driving factors for the growth of the market. Although cases occur throughout year but occurrence of outbreaks in the US after long intervals of 5-10 years limits the therapeutic market to grow. Less research activities and product launches in this area restricts its market to expand.

Vesicular Stomatitis (VS) Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

By Treatment Type:

Symptomatic Medications

Anti-inflammatory medications

Antibiotics & Antipyretics

Antiseptic cleansing solutions

Anti-inflammatory medications Antibiotics & Antipyretics Antiseptic cleansing solutions Vaccination

By Distribution Channels:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/16642

By Geography

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

No specific treatment is available for the vesicular stomatitis which also creates an opportunity for the bio-pharmaceutical manufacturers to develop new and innovative drugs as to prevent the livestock economic loss. The therapeutic market is region specific as well as seasonal as the disease runs mostly from spring to fall, thus natural seasonal outbreaks are the factor for therapeutics market. Non-availability of anti-viral drugs in the market doesn’t meet the demand of the treatment.

A geographic condition regarding the Vesicular Stomatitis (VS) Therapeutics Market, it has been segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. Because of regional prevalence of the disease, its therapeutic market is dominant in North America followed by Latin America. As the disease is prevalent in the tropical climates, the therapeutic market also finds an opportunity in the Asia-Pacific and African regions but very less than the western hemisphere.

Some of the players in the vesicular stomatitis therapeutic market includes

Zoetis

Vedco Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merck & Co.

Bayer

Elanco

Ceva Santé Animale

Vibrac S.A.

Vetoquinol S.A.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/16642

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: