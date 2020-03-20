Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market Insights, New Project Investment, Potential Growth Scope and Forecast 2027 | key players Hanel, Modula, Weland Lagersystem, EffiMat Storage Technology

The New Report “Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Vertical Lift Module (VLM) market is expected to grow US$ 1667.6 million by 2025 from US$ 743.8 million in 2016. Automotive user segment expected to continue its dominance. Currently, almost 18% of the VLM used by automotive end-user sector. VLM are used to store or retrieve automotive parts from the storage places.

Premium market insights recently published a report titled “Vertical Lift Module Market Size and Forecast to 2026“. The report includes an authentic and accurate research study into the global Vertical Lift Module market based on a qualitative and quantitative assessment by leading industry experts. The report highlights the current market scenario and how it is likely to change in the future. This report examines growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments and key market trends that are likely to have a major impact on global market growth for Vertical Lift Module.

Some of the key players of Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market:

Hanel, Modula, Weland Lagersystem, EffiMat Storage Technology, DMW&H, Automha

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Vertical Lift Module (VLM) market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Vertical Lift Module (VLM) market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Vertical Lift Module (VLM) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

