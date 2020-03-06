Venture Capital Investment Market Is Booming Worldwide | Benchmark Capital, First Round Capital, Lowercase Capital, Sequoia Capital

‘Venture Capital Investment’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Venture Capital Investment’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Global Venture Capital Investment Market valued approximately USD 164.4 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.48% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Venture Capital Investment Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The Venture capital investment is that financing which involves funding to startup organizations along with small business businesses which are believed to have long term potential growth in the coming years. The Venture capital generally comes from the individuals such as well-off investors, investment banks and other financial institutions. Escalating portion of new investments in the developing countries such as China & India and surging participation from mutual funds sector and hedge funds and banks into the Venture capital industry are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising interest towards self-driving vehicles is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future.

Furthermore, venture capital can provide start-up with valuable source of guidance and well-connected with business community is another factor that aiding the growth in the market during the forecast period. However, risk of return on investment is one of the major factor that limiting the market growth of Venture Capital Investment during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Venture Capital Investment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising number of venture capital industries across the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as stable growth rate in the global Venture Capital Investment market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising new investment across the region.

Benchmark Capital, First Round Capital, Lowercase Capital, Sequoia Capital, Union Square Ventures, Baseline Ventures, Breyer Capital, Founders Fund, Index Ventures, New Enterprise Associates

By Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), by Application (Small Businesses, Medium-Sized Businesses, Large Business)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

