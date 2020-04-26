Vendor Risk Management Market Size, Average Price, Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Vendor Risk Management Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The major restraining factor for the growth of the market is many organizations’ dependence on non-formal and manual process to assess vendor risks.

Governments have been continuously upgrading regulations to protect critical data. The fast-changing compliances have encouraged enterprises to adopt compliance management solutions to assess their vendors and mitigate the risks of breaching regulations.

In 2018, the global Vendor Risk Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Bitsight Technologies

Genpact

LockPath

MetricStream

Nasdaq Bwise

Resolver

SAI Global

Rsam

IBM

Optiv

Quantivate

RapidRatings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Vendor Information Management

Contract Management

Financial Control

Compliance Management

Audit Management

Quality Assurance Management

Services

Professional Services

Support and Maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Vendor Risk Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Vendor Risk Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

