Vendor Management Software Market SWOT Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By Coupa Software, Gatekeeper , HICX Solutions Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intelex Technologies , LogicManager

The global vendor management software market accounted to US$ 4,389.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 12,295.8 Mn by 2027.

The increasing trend of the adoption of hi-tech solutions across various enterprises to streamline business process is boosting the implementation of the vendor management systems. The organizations are focusing more on automating their business process to attain increased efficiencies at reduced costs. A vendor management system is a web-based tool used for managing vendor-related information and organization activities by ensuring amended efficiency, to attain long-term growth in a cost-effective manner.

Some of The Leading Players of Vendor Management Software Market:

• Coupa Software

• Gatekeeper

• HICX Solutions Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

• Intelex Technologies

• LogicManager

• MasterControl

• Ncontracts

• SalesWarp

• SAP SE

GLOBAL VENDOR MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION The implementation of vendor management solutions enables the organizations to take appropriate measures for reducing potential risks related to vendors, controlling cost, deriving value from vendors, and ensuring excellent service deliverability in the long run, this increased demand is expected to fuel the growth of global vendor management software market. Global Vendor Management Software Market – By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud Global Vendor Management Software Market – By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises Global Vendor Management Software Market – By Industry Vertical

Retail

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT and Telecom

