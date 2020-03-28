Vein Recognition Biometrics Market Business Overview, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Product Specifications, Forecast 2027

“

Fact.MR’s latest report on global Vein Recognition Biometrics market

The recent market intelligence study by Fact.MR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Vein Recognition Biometrics market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at Fact.MR find that the global Vein Recognition Biometrics market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Vein Recognition Biometrics among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

Market distribution:

Competitive Landscape

Baking on the burgeoning demand for vein recognition biometrics in financial industries, Fujitsu announced the development of an integrated palm vein and facial recognition platform for use as an authentication system in retail payments.

Continuing the trend of innovations in the vein recognition biometrics market, Hitachi entered a strategic alliance with telecommunications operator KDDI for the development of a sophisticated blockchain system which uses finger vein biometric devices as validators in retail payments.

Vein recognition biometrics market continues to gain penetration in consumer electronics with LG launching its G8 smartphone equipped with palm vein recognition biometrics technology.

NEC Corporation, a leading player in the vein recognition biometrics market, announced a partnership with Taiwan-based bank E.Sun Commerical Bank for the deployment of biometric ATMs which use facial recognition as an authentication system.

Other players operating in the vein recognition biometrics market include 3M Cogent, PalmSure, Tyco, IdentyTech Solutions America, LLC, Mofiria, Matrix Security Solutions, Mantra Softech, and BioEnable.

Vein Recognition Biometrics Market: Segmentation

The vein recognition biometrics market can be segmented on the basis of product component, type, end user, and region.

On the basis of component, the vein recognition biometrics market is segmented into:

Software

Hardware

Services

On the basis of type, the vein recognition biometrics market is segmented into:

Palm Vein Recognition

Finger Vein Recognition

Eye-vein Recognition

On the basis of end user, the vein recognition biometrics market is segmented into:

BFSI

Healthcare

Security

Consumer Electronics

Gaming

Others

Vein Recognition Biometrics Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the global vein recognition biometrics market identified across the value chain include Fujitsu, M2SYS Technology, Hitachi, 3M Cogent, Inc., NEC Corporation, Matrix Security Solutions, IDLink System, Safran, IdentyTech Solutions America, LLC , Tyco, PalmSure, Mofiria, Matrix Security Solutions, Mantra Softech, IdentyTech Solutions, and BioEnable, among others.

Vein Recognition Biometrics Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global vein recognition biometrics market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among all these regions, North America is expected to hold a major share of the global vein recognition biometrics market during the forecast period, due to large presence of established manufacturers in the region as well as increased spending on the development of software technologies. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to be the fast-growing regional market during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of vein recognition biometrics technology in developing countries such as Greater China and India. Besides, increasing number of manufacturing companies in the region is also expected to contribute to the growth of vein recognition biometrics market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, deployment, component, and end user.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Market Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the Vein Recognition Biometrics market includes,

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of LatAm



Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) U.K. BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.) Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

After reading the Vein Recognition Biometrics market report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that impact the overall growth of the Vein Recognition Biometrics market.

Grasp the market outlook in terms of value and volume.

Study the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each stakeholder operating in the Vein Recognition Biometrics market.

Learn about the manufacturing techniques of Vein Recognition Biometrics in brief.

Figure out the positive and negative factors impacting the product sales.

What kind of questions the Vein Recognition Biometrics market report answers?

Why is region witnessing the slowest demand growth for Vein Recognition Biometrics ? What kind of agreements are the players entering into in the global Vein Recognition Biometrics market? Which sub-segment will lead the global Vein Recognition Biometrics market by 2029 by product? Which Vein Recognition Biometrics market players hold significant shares in terms of value and volume? What alternatives are consumers looking for in the global Vein Recognition Biometrics market?

