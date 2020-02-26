Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size, Share Analysis by Services, Technique, Design and Application Forecast by 2023

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market report covers the key segments,

key players in the global vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market followed by the Asia Pacific and Western Europe region. The primary growth factor in North America is the introduction of connected technologies by automotive vendors to connect vehicles and infrastructure which is boosting the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the U.S. Also, the demand for vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as there is an increase in the adoption of cellular technologies in the region. Also, the rising demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving is creating growth opportunities for the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market.

In December 2016, Audi of America, Inc. launched traffic light information, which is one of the latest vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication technology in the U.S. This traffic light information is an Audi connect PRIME feature that enables the car to communicate with infrastructure across the U.S. With the help of traffic light information, the receives real-time signal information from traffic management system that monitors traffic lights via 4G LTE data connection.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Segments

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Technology

Value Chain of Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market includes

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

