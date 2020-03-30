Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market : In-depth Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Research Report 2019-2025

PMR recently published a market analysis on the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market using effective, reliable, and systematic research methodologies. The report provides a detailed assessment of the global landscape of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market and suggests that the market is slated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The market growth is primarily driven by numerous factors including factor 1, factor 2, factor 3, and factor 4.

The objective of the report is to provide impactful insights to the readers and enable them to take informed business decisions to gain an advantage in the competitive market landscape.

Critical questions related to the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market answered in the report:

At present, what are most market players focusing on to establish a strong foothold in the market landscape? What are the recent developments observed in the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market worldwide? Who are the leading market players active in the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market? How much revenues is the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market projected to generate during the forecast period? Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of market size over the forecast period?

The market study splits the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market on the basis of various parameters to provide a clear understanding of the different aspects of the market in detail.

The well-curated and researched market study on the global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market introspects the market scenario in the different regions worldwide. A thorough and detailed assessment of the market size, revenue growth, pricing strategy, and more for each region is included in the report.

key players in the global vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market are Qualcomm Incorporated, Unex Technology Corp., MediaTek, Inc., Quectel Wireless Solutions, Savari, Inc., Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Audi AG, AT&T Inc., Daimler AG, etc.

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market followed by the Asia Pacific and Western Europe region. The primary growth factor in North America is the introduction of connected technologies by automotive vendors to connect vehicles and infrastructure which is boosting the growth of vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the U.S. Also, the demand for vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise as there is an increase in the adoption of cellular technologies in the region. Also, the rising demand for vehicle telematics and autonomous driving is creating growth opportunities for the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market in the Western Europe region. Latin America and MEA are expected to see the significant growth rate in the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication market.

In December 2016, Audi of America, Inc. launched traffic light information, which is one of the latest vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication technology in the U.S. This traffic light information is an Audi connect PRIME feature that enables the car to communicate with infrastructure across the U.S. With the help of traffic light information, the receives real-time signal information from traffic management system that monitors traffic lights via 4G LTE data connection.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Segments

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Technology

Value Chain of Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication

Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis of Global Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication Market includes

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Important findings of the report:

Impact of the regulatory policies on the prospects of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market worldwide

Assessment of the regional presence of each manufacturers profiled in the report

Analysis of the different trends and challenges that are expected to shape the course of the Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) Communication market

Analysis of the sales, marketing, and distribution channels preferred by market players

Key developments in terms of product innovation

