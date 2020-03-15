Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts Industry Growth Opportunities and Trends Till 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The vehicle engine and engine parts market consist of the sales of motor vehicle engine and engine parts and related services used in bikes, passenger cars, racing cars, commercial vehicles, marine, agricultural equipment and earth-moving equipment. The engine parts consist of an engine cylinder head, engine cylinder block, alternator, A/c compressor, power steering pump, flywheel, clutch assembly, clutch housing and transmission. The vehicle engine and engine parts market does not include engines for electric vehicles.

The growth for the vehicle engine and engine parts industry is restricted by the growing popularity of the electric vehicles all over the world. These battery-operated cars are not only easier to maintain but also does not contribute towards the air pollution. The popularity of electric car market is backed up by several government initiatives such as in Norway, the drivers of zero emissions cars are not only exempted from road tax but also exempted from 25% VAT on sales, reduced road and ferry tolls and parking costs, and access to bus lanes. According to the reports by International Energy Agency (IEA), the electric passenger cars passed 5 million in 2018, with Norway emerging as the global leader in terms of electric car market share. The market share of battery electric vehicles was 58.4 percent in March 2019.

Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

1. Vehicle Engines

2. Vehicle Engine Parts

By Fuel Type:

1. Gasoline (Petrol)

2. Diesel

3. Gas

4. Others

The vehicle engine and engine parts market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the vehicle engine and engine parts market in 2019.

Some of the major key players involved in the Vehicle Engine And Engine Parts market are

Cummins

Toyota Motor

DENSO Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Federal Mogul Corporation

MAHLE GmbH

BMW AG

General Motors

Volkswagen AG

Fiat Automobiles SpA

