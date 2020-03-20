Vegetarian Capsules Market Size, Dynamics, Growth Forecast to 2027 – ACG Associated, Aenova, Bahrain, Capsugel, Catalent, Er-Kang, Qualicaps, Shanxi Guangsheng, Silvaco, Sirio

Vegetarian capsules are 100% natural and contain no preservatives, gelatin, wheat, gluten, animal by-products, and made from pure cellulose of pine or poplar. Vegetarian capsules are rapidly used as an alternative to hard-shell gelatin capsules. These natural capsules meet the dietary and cultural needs of vegetarians by offering excellent options to gelatin capsules.

The vegetarian capsules market is anticipated to grow in robust R&D activities, which may drive the growth of the global vegetarian capsules market. However, the limitation of these capsules of being damaged in extreme conditions and the high cost associated with it is restraining the market growth. Moreover, the increase in the geriatric population who use these capsules to maintain good health has benefited the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The vegetarian capsules market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type the market is segmented as plant polysaccharides, starch and HPMC. On the basis of application the market is categorized as pharmaceutical, health supplements and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in vegetarian capsules market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The vegetarian capsules market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting vegetarian capsules market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the vegetarian capsules market in these regions.

