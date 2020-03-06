Vegetable Juice Market Is Booming Worldwide | CAMPBELLS, Gerber, Huiyuan, Tongyi, Masterkong, The Coca Cola Company

‘Vegetable Juice’ Market Research Report describes Industry Overview, emphases on Market Position, Demand, Size, Statistics, Market Dynamics and Trends. These reports provide a comprehensive market & business feasibility analysis; including Global ‘Vegetable Juice’ market scope and forecast, Regional market size, production data, and export & import, Key manufacturers (manufacturing sites, capacity, and production, product specifications, etc.), Key Application & Type, worldwide Market Opportunities, Strategies & Forecast to 2025.

Global Vegetable Juice Market valued approximately USD 30.9 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Vegetable Juice Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Vegetable Juice is Vegetable juice is a juice drink made of mixed vegetables. Vegetable juice is often mixed with fruits such as apples or grapes to improve flavor is also available in the form of powders. Vegetable juice possesses numerous phytonutrients, phenolic compounds, and antioxidants that helps to remove free radicals from the body, improving blood circulation, boost immune system Growing health consciousness among people and increasing disposable income in the emerging countries are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, changing lifestyle is one of the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future.

As the lifestyle of people is changing, vegetable juices have found a place in daily meal, as demand for healthy beverages is increasing globally. Furthermore, vegetable juices contain anti-oxidants and vitamins that helps in improving & maintaining the health of people is another factor that impelling the demand of vegetable juice among people. However, poor packaging, cross-contamination of raw unprocessed juices and relatively high cost of vegetable juice are the factor that limiting the market growth of Vegetable Juice during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Vegetable Juice Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing consumption of juices rising health awareness among people across the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as significant growth rate in the global Vegetable Juice market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to large demanding consumer base of vegetable juice across the region.

Global Vegetable Juice market report inclusions:

Key players:

CAMPBELLS, Gerber, Huiyuan, Tongyi, Masterkong, The Coca Cola Company, Suja Life LLC, Clean Juice LLC, The Raw Juice Co., Naked Juice Company, Arrow Juice , Tropicana Products Inc., American Juice Company, ODWALLA , Dash, King Juice Company Inc., Old Orchard Brands LLC, Apollo Noni, The Daily Drinks Company, Langer Juice Company Inc., SMART JUICE, Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

By Type (Pure Vegetable Juice, Vegetable Blend Juice), by Application (Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others)

Geographical Analysis: Regional and country level analysis,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered in the report: –

– Detailed Overview of Global Vegetable Juice market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

– Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

– What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Vegetable Juice market?

– SWOT Analysis of each key vendor mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

– What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

– Which region is going to tap highest market share in future?

– What Application/end-user category or Product Type may see incremental growth prospects?

– What would be the market share of key countries like United States, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Japan, China or Brazil etc.?

– What focused approach and constraints are holding the market tight?

