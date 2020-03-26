Varicose Veins Treatment Devices Market Expected to Reach US$ 1,032.4 Mn in 2025 – Alma Lasers, AngioDynamics, VVT Med, F care systems, Asclepion Laser, Syneron, Energist, Medtronic, biolitec, Miravas

Sameer Joshi

The Global varicose veins treatment devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,032.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 512.6 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018-2025.

Chronic venous diseases (CVD) refers to a group of chronic conditions that are caused by veins that becomes abnormal or diseased. The problems included in chronic venous diseases majorly includes varicose veins, spider veins, leg swelling and pain, leg ulcers, Phlebitis and others. Driving factors such as increasing incidence of chronic venous diseases (CVDs), increase in the adoption of endovenous laser ablation and technological developments in varicose veins treatments are expected to promote the growth of the global market. In addition, spreading appropriate awareness regarding the importance and treatment available for varicose veins is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the varicose veins treatment devices market in the coming years. However, lack of skilled professionals and disadvantages of the ablation techniques are likely to negatively affect the market growth creating challenges for market players in the future years to some extent.

Global varicose veins treatment devices market, based on the product was segmented into ablation devices and surgical instruments. In 2017, The ablation devices is the largest segment among the product segment in the varicose veins treatment devices market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025. The ablation devices segment is also fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast years owing to the ability of the ablation technique to remove stubborn veins and being one of the safest and easy to perform option for the treatment of varicose veins. Moreover, the technique also helps to reduce the surgical time, results in lesser pain, reduced hospital stay and lesser chances of post-surgical complications.

Global varicose veins treatment devices market, based on treatment was segmented into endovenous ablation, injection sclerotherapy and surgical ligation. In 2017, endovenous ablation segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. The endovenous ablation segment held the largest share of the market, by treatment. On the basis of growth rate, the sclerotherapy segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate among the treatment segment in the global varicose veins treatment devices market as the ultrasound based foam sclerotherapy is a relatively new technique that is minimally invasive offering several advantages minimizing patient discomfort as well as possess relatively low chances of recurrence.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the varicose veins treatment devices market are Society of Surgery Patient Safety Organization, Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Canadian Society of Phlebology, American Venous Forum, American Society for Vascular Surgery, National Institutes of Health, and others.

