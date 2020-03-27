Variable Life Insurance Industry Business Growth Analysis and Key Market Driver 2023

The Business Research Company’s Variable Life Insurance Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The variable life insurance market consists of sales of variable life insurance products. Variable life insurance is a permanent life insurance policy provided with an investment part. The economic growth in the emerging markets drives the variable life insurance market with the economies being exposed to external cyclical factors. Improving global economies, and a positive scenario in interest rates will continue to impact the market positively.
The restraining the variable life insurance market. Poor advice, wrong information and lack of understanding of the products has a negative influence on the market. Digitally enabled sales practices and products are being employed in the global variable life insurance market. According to Aegon life, analytics will penetrate and will enable the insurance providers to fulfill unmet customer needs and open new markets with customers preferring digital platform to research and manage the policies.
Variable Life Insurance Market, Segmentation
By Type
Fixed Premium
Variable Universal Life Insurance
By End User
Agency
Brokers
Bancassurance
Digital & Direct Channels
The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the variable life insurance market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.
Some of the major key players involved in the variable life insurance market are Allianz, AXA, Generali, Ping An Insurance and China Life Insurance.
