Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market [PDF] 2020-2026 emerging industry trends focuses on growth factors by major players ABB, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Co.

Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2020: The Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as ABB, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Co., Emerson Electric Co., Yaskawa Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Danfoss, Toshiba International Corporation, Fuji Electric, Rockwell Automation . Conceptual analysis of the Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market product types, application wise segmented study.

Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

This report covers leading companies associated in Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market:

ABB, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric Co., Emerson Electric Co., Yaskawa Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Danfoss, Toshiba International Corporation, Fuji Electric, Rockwell Automation

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Low Voltage (0-690V), Medium Voltage (690V-3000V), High Voltage (3 kV-10 kV)

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Pumps, Fans, Compressors, Conveyors, Elevators, Extruders

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Variable Frequency Drives (VFD), and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market?

✒ How are the Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD)

1.2 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Low Voltage (0-690V)

1.2.3 Medium Voltage (690V-3000V)

1.2.4 High Voltage (3 kV-10 kV)

1.3 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pumps

1.3.3 Fans

1.3.4 Compressors

1.3.5 Conveyors

1.3.6 Elevators

1.3.7 Extruders

1.4 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production

3.4.1 North America Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production

3.5.1 Europe Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Siemens AG

7.2.1 Siemens AG Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Siemens AG Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Schneider Electric Co.

7.3.1 Schneider Electric Co. Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Schneider Electric Co. Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Emerson Electric Co.

7.4.1 Emerson Electric Co. Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Emerson Electric Co. Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Yaskawa Electric

7.5.1 Yaskawa Electric Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Yaskawa Electric Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hitachi Ltd.

7.7.1 Hitachi Ltd. Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hitachi Ltd. Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Danfoss

7.8.1 Danfoss Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Danfoss Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Toshiba International Corporation

7.9.1 Toshiba International Corporation Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Toshiba International Corporation Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Fuji Electric

7.10.1 Fuji Electric Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Fuji Electric Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Rockwell Automation

8 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Variable Frequency Drives (VFD)

8.4 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Distributors List

9.3 Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Variable Frequency Drives (VFD) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

