Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market: Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019-2028

The geographical reach of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market has been meticulously segmented into United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia & India, according to the report.

The research enumerates the consumption market share of every region in minute detail, in conjunction with the production market share and revenue.

Also, the report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

Key Segments Covered

    Variable Frequency Drive Market
        Drive Type
            AC Drive
            DC Drive
            Servo Drive
        Voltage Range
            Medium Voltage
            Low Voltage
        Application Type
            Standard
            Regenerative
        End-use Application
            Pump
            Fan
            Compressor
            Conveyor
            HVAC
            Others
        End-use Industry
            Oil & Gas
            Food Processing
            Automotive
            Mining & Metals
            Pulp & Paper
            Others

Key Regions/Countries Covered

    North America
        U.S.
        Canada
    Latin America
        Argentina
        Brazil
        Mexico
        Other
    Western Europe
        Germany
        Italy
        France
        U.K.
        Spain
        Nordic
        Benelux
        Other
    Eastern Europe
        Poland
        Russia
        Other
    Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
        China
        India
        ASEAN
        Australia & New Zealand
        Other
    Middle East & Africa
        GCC
        North Africa
        South Africa
        Other
    Japan

Key Companies

    Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
    Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
    Siemens AG
    ABB Ltd.
    American Electric Technologies Inc.
    General Electric Company
    Hitachi Limited
    Honeywell International Inc.
    Rockwell Automation Inc.
    Johnson Controls Inc.
    Emerson Industrial Automation
    Toshiba International Corporation
    Schneider Electric SE

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

  • Development Trend of Analysis of Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market
  • Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Trend Analysis
  • Global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Size (Volume and Value) Forecast 2019-2025
  • Marketing Channel
  • Direct Marketing
  • Indirect Marketing
  • Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Customers
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Trends
  • Opportunities
  • Market Drivers
  • Challenges
  • Influence Factors
  • Methodology/Research Approach
  • Research Programs/Design
  • Market Size Estimation
  • Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
  • Data Source