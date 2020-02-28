Vapor Recovery Units Market Outlook 2020-2027: Cost , Units Sales, Revenues & Applications

Latest Report on “Vapor Recovery Units Market 2020 | Industry Segment by Applications, by Type, Outlook, Market Demand, Industry Share & Revenue by Manufacturers, Key Vendors, Forecasts – 2027.”

The report aims to provide an overview of global Vapor Recovery Units market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. This market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

This report focuses on Vapor Recovery Units volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vapor Recovery Units market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions:

✒ Asia Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

✒ North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

✒ Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

✒ South America (Brazil etc.)

✒ The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Market Opportunities

Development of unconventional energy sources is expected to pose lucrative business opportunity

Development of unconventional energy sources namely shale oil, coal bed methane, and oil sands are presenting new growth opportunities for vapor recovery unit manufacturers. Oil and gas producers are increasingly adopting high-end technologies such as membrane-separated vapor recover units, in order to optimize the production process. Following are some of the major investments made by oil and gas companies. In June 2016, Iran’s Machine Making Company signed a US$ 550 Mn contract with China’s largest heavy industry enterprise to build oil terminal with a capacity of 30 million barrels on Qeshm Island, in the southern Persian Gulf. Furthermore, in June 2016, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation announced installation of two import LNG terminals, as the country has planned to start importing LNG in early 2017.

Rapid installation of VRUs on gas stations in Asia Pacific region is expected to present growth market opportunity for marketers

New stringent regulations regarding reduction of VOC emission have compelled petrol pump owners to install vapor recovery units. For instance in 2004, in China, the Air Pollution Control (Petrol Filling Stations) (Vapor Recovery) Regulation was amended to require petrol filling stations to install a system to recover petrol vapor emitted during vehicle refueling (Phase II vapor recovery system). Furthermore, the amended regulation came into effect on March 31, 2005.

The key objective of this report is to highlight various trends and dynamics, new and innovative technology and mergers and acquisitions that are expected to make a positive impact on the overall industry. It is also define market sizes of different segments, subsegment & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The Resistant Vapor Recovery Units market report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the Vapor Recovery Units market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, Global and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Key Market Features: The Vapor Recovery Units report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent Vapor Recovery Units market segments and sub-segments.

