VAM2, the #1 browser-based Visual Asset Management application, is now available in a Software as a Service offering

Build your personal multimedia library with VAM2, accessible from virtually anywhere.

Initially developed for Shell to document drilling platforms, VAM2 helps users worldwide in more than 30 different markets to master their projects. Drone inspections, laser scans, photogrammetry, 360 still and video, documents, audios, etc. Every digital format can now be managed, connected to distributed to your clients on one platform without losing data ownership. Access your data and projects from any device like a tablet, phone, pc, or mac without any plugin and display more than 400 file formats directly in your web-browser. You will find no other application in the market capable of doing this.

The SaaS offering released today makes access for smaller companies, agencies, and even microenterprises convenient at an entry price. All you need is a browser to start creating astonishing projects that your clients will love.

Register your 7 days fully functional free test run at www.vam2.com, and for the early birds, we offer an exclusive 10% release party discount for all orders before Friday, April 3rd, 2020.

About VAM2

VAM2 is developed, serviced, and administrated by and from the Weiss AG headquarter in Germany.

Weiss AG is a stock company, founded in 2008, and registered at the local Court Kaiserslautern under the Commercial Register Number HRB 30524.