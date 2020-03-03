Vaginal Speculum Market Size, Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2025

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Vaginal Speculum Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Vaginal Speculum Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Global Vaginal Speculum Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period. Increasing cases of cervical cancer worldwide is anticipated to drive growth of Global Vaginal Speculum Market.

Scope of The Report:

A vaginal speculum referred as a medical device that allows physicians and health providers to better view a woman’s cervix and vagina during pelvic exams. Most of the specula are made of metal and plastic, and physicians insert a portion of the speculum into the patient’s vagina to separate the vaginal walls. The most common type of vaginal specula has two blades which are manipulated by use of a locking handle. It is available in a variety of sizes to accommodate all women, with an especially small version used in cases where a woman’s hymen is intact. As of 2019, gynecologists routinely use the speculum for vaginal examinations. According to the Mayo Clinic, cervical and vaginal examinations are important in identifying abnormalities in a woman’s reproductive anatomy, such as cysts and cancers.

Global Vaginal Speculum Market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-user and region & country level. Based upon product type, global vaginal speculum market is classified into plastic, stainless and others. Based upon application, global vaginal speculum market is divided into surgery, examination and others. Based on end-user, the vaginal speculum market is classified into surgery, examination and others.

The regions covered in this Vaginal Speculum Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of Vaginal Speculum is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Vaginal Speculum Market Report–

Some major key players for Global Vaginal Speculum Market are BD, CooperSurgical, Inc., Welch Allyn, Pelican Feminine Healthcare, MedGyn, Aesculap AG, STERIS Corporation, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Medicon, Robinson Healthcare and others.

Increasing Cases of Cervical Cancer Worldwide and Rising Government Initiatives to Prevent and Screen Cervical Cancer are Driving the Growth of Global Vaginal Speculum Market.

The major factor driving the growth of global vaginal speculum market is increasing cases of cervical cancer worldwide. For example; As per WHO; Cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent cancer in women with an estimated 570,000 new cases in 2018 representing 6.6% of all female cancers. Approximately 90% of deaths from cervical cancer occurred in low- and middle-income countries. The highest regional incidence and mortality rates are seen in Africa, where the rates are 7 to 10 times higher than in North America, Australia, New Zealand and Western Asia.

In addition, increasing government initiatives to prevent and screen cervical cancer are also supplementing the demand for vaginal specula. Go Further (launched in May 2018) is an innovative public-private partnership between the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the George W. Bush Institute (Bush Institute), the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), and Merck (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada). For maximum impact, the partnership focuses on reaching HIV-positive women in countries with among the highest HIV prevalence and cervical cancer incidence rates in the world.

An estimated 100,000 women are diagnosed annually with cervical cancer in Sub-Saharan Africa. Without treatment, 62 percent of these women would be expected to die from the disease. Additionally, women who are HIV-positive are five times more likely to develop invasive cervical cancer. To address these risks, Go Further is increasing access to the human papillomavirus vaccine to prevent cervical cancer, expanding the availability of vital cervical cancer screening, and providing treatment for women most vulnerable to developing cervical cancer.

Key Market Segments:-

By Product Type:

Plastic

Stainless

Others

By Application:

Surgery

Examination

Others

By End-User:

Hospital

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

