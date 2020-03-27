Vacuum Skin Packaging Industry 2020-2025 Market Share, Size, Top Manufacturers, Applications, Demand and Forecast Research Report

Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP) is an outstanding solution for extending the shelf life of perishable food products, including fresh and processed meats, poultry and seafood, ready-to-eat meals, fresh produce and cheese. The shelf life of a VSP package is nearly double that of a traditional MAP package, and close to four times longer than a stretch-wrapped product. Everyone benefits from longer shelf life: retailers will reduce their shrink, consumers will reduce their food waste..

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Vacuum Skin Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

The worldwide market for Vacuum Skin Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.7% over the next five years, will reach 1180 million US$ in 2024, from 800 million US$ in 2020, according to a new research study.

Vacuum Skin Packaging Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 136 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Sealed Air

Bemis Company

Winpak Ltd.

Linpac Packaging

MULTIVAC

Market Segment by Type, covers:

PE

PP

PA

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Meat and Poultry

Seafood

Dairy Products

Fresh Produce

Ready Meals

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Vacuum Skin Packaging market.

Chapter 1: Describe Vacuum Skin Packaging Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Vacuum Skin Packaging Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Vacuum Skin Packaging Tablet, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Vacuum Skin Packaging Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Vacuum Skin Packaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Vacuum Skin Packaging sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

