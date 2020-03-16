Vaccines Market to Register High Revenue Growth at 6.5% CAGR During 2019-2027 | GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Panacea Biotec Limited

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Vaccines Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Disease Indication, Route of Administration, and Patient Type. The global vaccines market is expected to reach US$ 64,538.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 36,998.8 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global vaccines market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in vaccines market are PFIZER INC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Panacea Biotec Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc., NOVAVAX, INC., VBI Vaccines Inc, and Bavarian Nordic.

The vaccines market by technology is segmented into Recombinant vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, and Toxoid Vaccines. In 2018, the conjugate vaccines segment held a largest market share of 65.1% of the vaccines market, By Technology. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as they are the most effective forms of immunization, used to prevent diseases in both infants and adults. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to also witness the fastest growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the increasing demand for drugs to treat the disease.

Driving factors such as, growing focus on immunization programs, increasing support for vaccine development, rising prevalence of infectious diseases. However, the complexity and cost of vaccine manufacturing and soaring costs of vaccines are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, robust pipeline of vaccines is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global vaccines market in the coming years.

The report segments the global vaccines market as follows:

Global Vaccines Market – By Technology

Recombinant vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Global Vaccines Market – By Disease Indication

DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis)

Influenza

Hepatitis

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Other Diseases

Global Vaccines Market – By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Other

Global Vaccines Market – By Patient Type

Adult Patients

Pediatric Patients

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the Vaccines market to help players develop effective long-term strategies

Quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2027

Estimation of global demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry to predict market growth

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and global demand

Market trends and outlook coupled with factors driving and restraining the growth of the global market

Decision-making process by understanding strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to global market growth

Global market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the global market, as well as its dynamics in the industry

Global market size in various regions with promising growth opportunities

