Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) Market 2020 By Top Players, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

The global vacation property (timeshare) market is valued at $ 13,479 million in 2017 and is expected to reach 20,587 million UA by the end of 2023, with a CAGR of 7.31% between 2018 and 2023.

This report examines the status of the vacation property market (timeshare) and the outlook for global and major regions, from the perspective of players, regions, products and end-use applications / industries; this report analyzes the major players in the global and major regions, and divides the vacation property market (timeshare) by product and by application / end industries.



The main players in the world market are

Wyndham

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hilton Grand Vacations

Hyatt

Diamond Resorts

Bluegreen Vacations

Disney Vacation Club

Geographically, this report is divided into several key regions:

North America

EU

Asia-Pacific

South America – East

Others

Based on the product, the vacation ownership (timeshare) the market is mainly divided into

timeshare

Vacation / Travel Clubs

fractional

Other

Based on end users / Application, this report covers

Private

Group

Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview 1

1.1 Overview of the vacation property market (timeshare) 1

1.1.1 Scope of vacation property product (timeshare) 1

1.1.2 State of the market and outlook 1

1.2 Size of the global vacation property market (timeshare) and analysis by region (2013-2018) 2

1.2.1 State of the vacation property market in North America (timeshare) and outlook 4

1.2.2 State of the European vacation property market (timeshare) and outlook 5

1.2.3 State and outlook for the vacation property market in Asia-Pacific (timeshare) 6

1.2.4 State of the vacation property market in South America (timeshare) and outlook 7

1.3 Classification of vacation ownership (timeshare) by product 7

1.3.1 Comparison of global vacation property (timeshare) income (millions USD) and growth (%) by product (2013-2023) 7

1.3.2 Revenues from global vacation ownership (timeshare) (USD millions) Market share (%) by product in 2017 9

1.3.3 Timeshare 9

1.3.4 Vacation / Travel Clubs 10

1.3.5 Fractionalists 11

1.3.6 Others 12

1.4 Vacation property market (timeshare) by end users / application 13

1.4.1 Private 15

1.4.2 Group 16

Chapter Two: Analysis of Global Competition for Vacation Ownership (Timeshare) by Players 17

2.1 Size of the global vacation property market (timeshare) (USD millions) by players (2013-2018) 17

2.2 Competitive status 19

Chapter Three: Company Profiles and Key Data (The Best Players) 21

3.1 Wyndham 21

3.1.1 Company profile 21

3.1.2 Overview of main activity / company 22

3.1.3 Products, services and solutions 22

3.1.4 Vacation property in Wyndham (hour

