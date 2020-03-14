Business News

UV Fluorescing Ink Market to Rear Excessive Growth during 2018 – 2025

On the other hand, the digital printing segment is expected to maintain high attractiveness among UV cure printing ink vendors over the forthcoming years due to the shifting preference of consumers towards digital printing. Similarly, the flexographic printing segment is projected to register a healthy rise in the demand for UV cure printing inks due to their extensive usage in highly lucrative end users, such as the packaging and the publication and commercial printing sectors.The growing preference for digital media compared to traditional printing in architectural designs, textiles, fine arts, advertising, and desktop publishing, thanks to the flexibility it offers, is likely to propel the North America market for UV cure printing inks substantially over the next few years.

Major Key players such as Hewlett-Packard Co., Flint Group, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., and Paul Leibinger GmbH are actively involved in the UV curable inks market, with numerous strategic alliances and product innovations, which are being emulated by other players as well.

Other market participants include APV Engineered Coatings, RUCO Druckfarben, Eastern Marking Machine Corporation, Gans Ink & Supply Co., T&K Toka Co. Ltd., Nutec Digital Ink Pvt. Ltd., Colorgen, Marabu Inks GB, Mimaki Engineering Co. Ltd., Nazdar Ink Technologies and Superior Printing Inks Co. Ltd.

