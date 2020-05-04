UV Fluorescing Ink Market 2020 Analysis by Global Players – DIC, Flint Group, Huber Group, Toyo Ink Group, Siegwerk Druckfarben, Tokyo Printing Ink

“ Global UV Fluorescing Ink Market Report ” helps the clients to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market- driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.

Companies Covered (Sales, Price, Revenue, Volume, Gross Margin and Market Share)-

DIC, Flint Group, Huber Group, Toyo Ink Group, Siegwerk Druckfarben, Tokyo Printing Ink, AteCe Graphic Products, Yip’s Ink, Zeller & Gmelin, Megami Ink Mfg and Other.

March 1, 2019—Toyo Ink México, S.A. de C.V., a member of the Toyo Ink Group, has expanded its lineup of Zero VOC, 100% Vegetable Oil-based Offset Inks with the addition of the TOYOKING™ NV100 BR Series and the TOYOKING™ HYBRIGHT BIO™ Series. These inks demonstrate excellent water / ink balance, rub resistance and fast setting times on a wide variety of substrates.

At Toyo Ink México, they have actively participated in the growth of the graphic industry since 2007, importing inks of superior quality at competitive prices. And since then, Toyo Ink México has established itself as one of the benchmarks in the industry throughout the country expanding its services, products and facilities exponentially every year with branches in the main cities of the country, thinking of the Mexican market, of Centro America, and the Caribbean. Toyo Ink’s high quality printing inks and varnishes are used in a variety of applications. We pride ourselves on being a unique provider of packaging and printing solutions. Our broad portfolio includes products for flexible packaging applications such as gravure and flexography, offset inks, and adhesives for packaging, labeling, and commercial printing markets. Our three branches in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey are strategically located to support sales and distribution activities, as well as to provide technical assistance to customers throughout the country.

Market Segmentation by Type

Solvent Based

Water Based

Market Segmentation by Application

Food & Beverage

Consumers Goods

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Industrial Goods

Automotive

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Following are major Table of Content of UV Fluorescing Ink Industry:

UV Fluorescing Ink Market Sales Overview.

UV Fluorescing Ink Market Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

UV Fluorescing Ink Market Sales Analysis by Region.

UV Fluorescing Ink Market Sales Analysis by Type.

UV Fluorescing Ink Market Analysis by Application.

UV Fluorescing Ink Market -Manufacturers Analysis.

