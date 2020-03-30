UV Curing Systems Market Insights Shared In Detailed Report 2027; American Ultravoilet, Inc., Dynmax Corporation, Excelitas Technologies Corp

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “UV Curing System Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global UV curing system market is expected to reach US$ 2,409.8 Mn by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025.

Increasing demand for the UV LED curing system over the traditional lamp based curing system is one of the major factor in the growth of the UV curing market. Furthermore, coatings and adhesives when exposed to traditional curing systems released volatile organic compounds which affected the health of the workers associated with the process as well as the environment.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000952/

Therefore, strict government regulations were made in various countries regarding the emission of the volatile organic compounds. Since, using UV LED as the curing method reduced the emission of the volatile compounds, therefore, the growth of the UV curing market using LED increased in the verticals driving the growth of the market. Geographically, the market is currently dominated by Asia Pacific and Europe and the market will continue to be in favor of Asia Pacific region, owing to a large number of manufacturing plants of automotive, electronics, and other sectors, and use of the UV curing system in different applications in the respected verticals.

The top companies operating in the UV curing system market include Air Motion Systems, Inc., American Ultravoilet, Inc., Dynmax Corporation, Excelitas Technologies Corp, Hanovia Limited, Heraeus Noblelight America LLC, IST METZ GmbH, Jenton International Ltd., Nordson Corporation, and Phoseon Technology among others.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000952/

The UV curing system market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025. The region comprises of several developing economies such as China and India, as well as Southeast Asian countries. These developing nations are witnessing a huge growth in their GDP, resulting in increased per capita income of the people. With the rise in the user’s disposable income, large number of the local manufacturing companies are coming up on a global level to launch innovative products and gain larger customer base. Especially in the countries such as China and India, this trend is continuously increasing. The Indian market is one of the major market for the major players in the consumer electronics segment to grow their sales as there are abundant growth opportunities in the country. Also, many of the large players in the consumer electronics as well as other sectors have established their manufacturing plant in China owing to the quality of the products developed there. Furthermore, many of the consumer electronics are establishing their manufacturing plant in India.

The global market for UV curing system has been segmented on the basis of application, which include bonding & assembling, coating & finishing, and printing. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into automotive, healthcare, electronics, and others. On the basis of geography, the UV curing system market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000952/

GLOBAL UV CURING SYSYEM MARKET – SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL UV CURING SYSTEM MARKET – BY APPLICATION

Bonding & Assembling

Coating & Finishing

Printing

GLOBAL UV CURING SYSTEM MARKET – BY END-USER

Automotive

Healthcare

Electronics

Others

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]