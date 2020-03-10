UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Insights with Key Company Profiles – Forecast to 2025

“UV-cured Powder Coatings Market” research report provides an effective industry outlook, future trends and dynamics for market growth rate, market size, trading and key players of the industry’s information with a forecast. Furthermore, the report includes a brief on marketing research methodology as well as opportunities offered by the market. This report study describes the projected growth of the global market for approaching years from 2019 to 2025. The most up to date report comprises the latest trends that influence the market competition in the forecast period.

Companies Covered (Revenue, Gross Margin, and Market Share)-

Akzo Nobel, Allnex, Basf, Keyland Polymer Material Sciences, Ppg Industries, The Sherwin-Williams, among others.

Get a free sample copy before purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07251372713/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-uv-cured-powder-coatings-market-research-report-2019-2025/inquiry?source=NyseNT&mode=BRG10

Summary

UV-cured powder coating is an innovative and high-quality finishing technology that is widely used to coat substrates such as wood, plastics, and metals. It can also be applied to heat-sensitive substrates. It has a faster curing cycle and lower temperature requirement, which increases its preference over thermosetting coatings. Rising demand for UV-cured powder coatings from the furniture industry for use in medium-density fiberboard (MDF) applications is propelling the market growth.

Market Segment by Product Type

Epoxy

Epoxy Polyester Hybrid

Others

Market Segment by Application

Furniture

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

The UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Report 2025 provides a regional analysis of the market. The regional analysis focuses on manufacturers, suppliers, segmentation according to the application, major players, customers, and furthermore. Marketing strategies, manufacturing processes, policies, industry chain that are changing the wave of the market are also catered in the report.

Available discount @:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07251372713/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-uv-cured-powder-coatings-market-research-report-2019-2025/discount?source=NyseNT&mode=BRG10

The latest market report on UV-cured Powder Coatings Market 2019 offers an in-depth analysis of this business vertical involving key information concerning industry deliverables, predominantly market tendencies, market size, market share, present valuation, and profits estimations for the estimate period. The brief information regarding the industry also analyzes and elucidates the UV-cured Powder Coatings Market growth rate in the forecast timeline, incited by certain catalysts.

This report covers regional analysis including several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. It focuses on the leading and the progressing countries from every region in detail. South East Asia, Japan, China, and India are also predictable to witness vigorous growth in their respective markets for Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Market in the near future, states the research report.

Know more about this [email protected]:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07251372713/global-united-states-european-union-and-china-uv-cured-powder-coatings-market-research-report-2019-2025?source=NyseNT&mode=BRG10

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Sales)

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]