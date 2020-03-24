Utility Drones Market will grow at 37.34% CAGR by 2025 Aerodyne, Asset Drone, ABJ Drones, Cyberhawk, Delair, Hemav, Measure, Terra Drone, Sky-Futures, Precisionhawk

Global Utility Drones Market is valued approximately at USD 117.80 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 37.34% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Prominent Players Profiled in the Report are

Aerodyne

Asset Drone

ABJ Drones

Cyberhawk

Delair

Hemav

Measure

Terra Drone

Sky-Futures

Precisionhawk



By Type:

Multi-Rotor

Fixed Wing

By Services:

End-To-End Solution

Point Solution

By End-User:

Power

Renewable

Utility Drones Market Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

(Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

(China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

