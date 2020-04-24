Utility Billing Software Market Industry Global Size, Share, Trend and Forecast 2020-2025

Description

Summary

Market Overview

The global Utility Billing Software market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The Utility Billing Software market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Utility Billing Software market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Utility Billing Software market has been segmented into Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, On-premise, etc.

By Application, Utility Billing Software has been segmented into Drinking Water Company, Power Company, Gas Station, Wind Energy, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Utility Billing Software market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Utility Billing Software markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Utility Billing Software market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Utility Billing Software market in important countries (regions), including United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Utility Billing Software markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape and Utility Billing Software Market Share Analysis

Utility Billing Software competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Utility Billing Software sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Utility Billing Software sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Utility Billing Software are: SkyBill SIA, Snappii Apps, Continental Utility Solutions, Cogsdale, Creative Technologies, Enghouse Networks, TAK Technology, Link Computer Corporation, Utilitybilling.com, Redline Data Systems, SilverBlaze, United Systems Technology, Intedata Systems, Energy Hippo, Starnik, Crestline Software, Nobel Systems, Banyon Data Systems, SmartGridCIS, Fund Accounting Solution Technologies, Oak Bay Technologies, Oracle, ABIS, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Utility Billing Software market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Table of Contents

1 Utility Billing Software Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Utility Billing Software

1.2 Classification of Utility Billing Software by Type

1.2.1 Global Utility Billing Software Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Utility Billing Software Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Software as a Service

1.2.4 Platform as a Service

1.2.5 Infrastructure as a Service

1.2.6 On-premise

1.3 Global Utility Billing Software Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Utility Billing Software Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Drinking Water Company

1.3.3 Power Company

1.3.4 Gas Station

1.3.5 Wind Energy

1.4 Global Utility Billing Software Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Utility Billing Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Utility Billing Software (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Utility Billing Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Utility Billing Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Utility Billing Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Utility Billing Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Utility Billing Software Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 SkyBill SIA

2.1.1 SkyBill SIA Details

2.1.2 SkyBill SIA Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 SkyBill SIA SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 SkyBill SIA Product and Services

2.1.5 SkyBill SIA Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Snappii Apps

2.2.1 Snappii Apps Details

2.2.2 Snappii Apps Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Snappii Apps SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Snappii Apps Product and Services

2.2.5 Snappii Apps Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Continental Utility Solutions

2.3.1 Continental Utility Solutions Details

2.3.2 Continental Utility Solutions Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Continental Utility Solutions SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Continental Utility Solutions Product and Services

2.3.5 Continental Utility Solutions Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Cogsdale

2.4.1 Cogsdale Details

2.4.2 Cogsdale Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Cogsdale SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Cogsdale Product and Services

2.4.5 Cogsdale Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Creative Technologies

2.5.1 Creative Technologies Details

2.5.2 Creative Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Creative Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Creative Technologies Product and Services

2.5.5 Creative Technologies Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Enghouse Networks

2.6.1 Enghouse Networks Details

2.6.2 Enghouse Networks Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Enghouse Networks SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Enghouse Networks Product and Services

2.6.5 Enghouse Networks Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 TAK Technology

2.7.1 TAK Technology Details

2.7.2 TAK Technology Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 TAK Technology SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 TAK Technology Product and Services

2.7.5 TAK Technology Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Link Computer Corporation

2.8.1 Link Computer Corporation Details

2.8.2 Link Computer Corporation Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Link Computer Corporation SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Link Computer Corporation Product and Services

2.8.5 Link Computer Corporation Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Utilitybilling.com

2.9.1 Utilitybilling.com Details

2.9.2 Utilitybilling.com Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Utilitybilling.com SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Utilitybilling.com Product and Services

2.9.5 Utilitybilling.com Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Redline Data Systems

2.10.1 Redline Data Systems Details

2.10.2 Redline Data Systems Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Redline Data Systems SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Redline Data Systems Product and Services

2.10.5 Redline Data Systems Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 SilverBlaze

2.11.1 SilverBlaze Details

2.11.2 SilverBlaze Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 SilverBlaze SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 SilverBlaze Product and Services

2.11.5 SilverBlaze Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 United Systems Technology

2.12.1 United Systems Technology Details

2.12.2 United Systems Technology Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 United Systems Technology SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 United Systems Technology Product and Services

2.12.5 United Systems Technology Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Intedata Systems

2.13.1 Intedata Systems Details

2.13.2 Intedata Systems Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Intedata Systems SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Intedata Systems Product and Services

2.13.5 Intedata Systems Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Energy Hippo

2.14.1 Energy Hippo Details

2.14.2 Energy Hippo Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Energy Hippo SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Energy Hippo Product and Services

2.14.5 Energy Hippo Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Starnik

2.15.1 Starnik Details

2.15.2 Starnik Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Starnik SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Starnik Product and Services

2.15.5 Starnik Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Crestline Software

2.16.1 Crestline Software Details

2.16.2 Crestline Software Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 Crestline Software SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 Crestline Software Product and Services

2.16.5 Crestline Software Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Nobel Systems

2.17.1 Nobel Systems Details

2.17.2 Nobel Systems Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Nobel Systems SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Nobel Systems Product and Services

2.17.5 Nobel Systems Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Banyon Data Systems

2.18.1 Banyon Data Systems Details

2.18.2 Banyon Data Systems Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.18.3 Banyon Data Systems SWOT Analysis

2.18.4 Banyon Data Systems Product and Services

2.18.3 Banyon Data Systems Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 SmartGridCIS

2.19.1 SmartGridCIS Details

2.19.2 SmartGridCIS Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.19.3 SmartGridCIS SWOT Analysis

2.19.4 SmartGridCIS Product and Services

2.19.5 SmartGridCIS Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Fund Accounting Solution Technologies

2.20.1 Fund Accounting Solution Technologies Details

2.20.2 Fund Accounting Solution Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.20.3 Fund Accounting Solution Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.20.4 Fund Accounting Solution Technologies Product and Services

2.20.5 Fund Accounting Solution Technologies Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Oak Bay Technologies

2.21.1 Oak Bay Technologies Details

2.21.2 Oak Bay Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.21.3 Oak Bay Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.21.4 Oak Bay Technologies Product and Services

2.21.5 Oak Bay Technologies Utility Billing Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Oracle

2.23 ABIS

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Utility Billing Software Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Utility Billing Software Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Utility Billing Software Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Utility Billing Software Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Utility Billing Software Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Utility Billing Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Utility Billing Software Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Utility Billing Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Utility Billing Software Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Utility Billing Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 China Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Utility Billing Software Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Utility Billing Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Utility Billing Software by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Utility Billing Software Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Utility Billing Software Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Utility Billing Software Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Utility Billing Software Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Software as a Service Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Platform as a Service Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Infrastructure as a Service Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 On-premise Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Utility Billing Software Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Utility Billing Software Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Utility Billing Software Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Drinking Water Company Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Power Company Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Gas Station Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Wind Energy Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Utility Billing Software Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Utility Billing Software Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Utility Billing Software Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Utility Billing Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Utility Billing Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Utility Billing Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Utility Billing Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Utility Billing Software Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

