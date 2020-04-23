US Space Force acquires advanced satellite communicating radio device

United States Space Force 21st, 4th Space Control Squadron, is your one working the Counter Communication Structure (CCS Block 10.2) in Peterson Air Force Base located in Colorado. The Counter Communication Structure was initially introduced back in 2004. An upgraded version by the name’CCS Block 10.2′ completed its own exercises and will be set for its first assignment sometime later this year, as supported by Space and Missile Structures on 3 February into SpaceNews.

According to WASHINGTON news file, the United States army will send a new edition of communicating radio apparatus that are earth-situated to block adversaries’ satellite transmission. Earth operators utilize the arrangement to refute a entrance to transmissions from satellite briefly. Over time, Air Force advanced the CCS Block 10.2 satellite using couple bands of frequencies and other technology upgrades. The 10.2 progress has additional applications, which includes evolved for the last five years. L3Harris received a partnership deal in 2014 for Counter Communication Structure Block 10.2. United States Space Force acquires advanced satellite Communicating radio device for dangerous missions

