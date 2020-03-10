US Online Intermediaries Market Industry Analysis 2020-2022: Business Development, Market Size and Detailed Profiles of Top Players

US Online Intermediaries Industry – A Global Market Overview (2018-2022)

The latest report titled “US Online Intermediaries Market Research Report 2018-2022” divided by product type, applications, industry verticals, and research regions build an in-depth explanation of the perspectives, and comprehensive market statistics. The report presents a thorough analysis of the US Online Intermediaries Market covering key trends, deployment models, challenges, market drivers, future roadmap, ecosystem player profiles, strategies, and value chain.

Top Leading Key Players : LendingTree, Inc., Zillow Group, Inc., Credible Labs, Inc. and NerdWallet, Inc.

Scope of the Report

The report titled The US Online Intermediaries Market: Size, Trends & Penetration, provides an in depth analysis of the US online intermediaries market by various penetration levels, by financial product types, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US online intermediaries market has also been forecasted for the penetration levels 10%-100%, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Executive Summary

An online intermediary is a financial marketplace which enables consumers to compare and apply for financial products online. It is basically an online lending exchange that connects consumers with multiple lenders, like banks and credit partners who compete for business. Online intermediary is not direct provider or supplier of loans, instead it is kind of a broker.

The benefits of an online intermediary over traditional intermediary are: one can easily compare the alternatives (can analyze various options offered by different online lenders); provides the facility of online tools, such as EMI calculators; hassle-free process and enhance flexibility. The four major financial products provided by the online intermediaries are mortgages, student loans, personal loans and credit cards. The online intermediaries market can be segmented on the basis of product types.

The US online intermediaries market has increased significantly at the penetration level of 7.5% in 2017 and projections are made that the market would rise at various penetration levels i.e. 10%, 25%, 50% and 100% tremendously, in the coming years. The US online intermediaries market is expected to increase due to growing millennial population, rise in urban population, increasing disposable income per capita, declining personal saving rate, escalating college cost, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as rising interest rate, regulatory challenges, rise of the bigtechs, etc.

