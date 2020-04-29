US HOME DECOR MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2019-2024)

Market Overview

Due to fast changing lifestyle and rise in a number of house possessions, United States home decor market is experiencing the highest growth with the market share of 68.1% in 2017 in the North America Region.

With the rising number of individuals owing homes, especially in developing countries like United States, the home decor market is on a rise globally. In home decor, things like furniture, textiles and floor covering are used to enhance the living space. One factor responsible for the rapid increase in the home décor market is the expansion of the real estate industry.

A large number of people are accessing the online retail outlets to decorate their homes.

Other factors that are influencing the growth of the market are the rise in the disposable incomes and improving lifestyle of people. However, there are some restraints that are slowing the market growth of home decor products like the increasing price of raw materials like wood and leather.

Scope of the Report

A complete background analysis of US Home Decor Market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, Significant changes in market dynamics and market overview.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3616963

Key Market Trends

Furniture and Home Furnishings Store Sales in the United States

The home furnishings retail industry allows consumers to make their homes truly their own with their very choices of furniture and decor to make attractive. Along with the struggling housing markets, so too are retailers of home furnishings and furniture.

Demand for home furnishings is cyclical, influenced by housing starts, as desires to remodel and redesign are not necessary during slow economic times. Demand is also driven by consumer income. Large companies compete through volume purchasing, breadth of products, and effective merchandising and marketing. Small companies focus on a market segment and compete through depth of products and superior customer service. In 2016, furniture and home furnishings store sales amounted to about USD 111.47 billion.

Main Source of Home Decoration Inspiration for Customers

As of 2018, among all the sources like social media, home decor magazine, families homes, television and stores, 29% of customers responded that social media was their main source of home decoration inspiration.

Competitive Landscape

The report covers major international players operating in US Home Decor Market. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with technological advancement and product innovation, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3616963

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Opportunities

4.5 Trends Influencing the US Home Decor Market

4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the US Home Decor Market

4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.8 E-commerce Impact on the Market

4.9 Technological Innovations

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Furniture

5.1.1.1 Kitchen

5.1.1.2 Living and Bedroom

5.1.1.3 Bathroom

5.1.1.4 Outdoor

5.1.1.5 Lighting

5.1.2 Textiles

5.1.2.1 Rugs

5.1.2.2 Bath Textiles

5.1.2.3 Bed Textiles

5.1.2.4 Kitchen and Dining Textiles

5.1.2.5 Living Room Textiles

5.1.3 Floor Coverings

5.1.3.1 Tiles

5.1.3.2 Wood and Laminate

5.1.3.3 Vinyl and Rubber

5.1.3.4 Carpets and Rugs

5.1.3.5 Other Floor Coverings (Linoleum, Cork, Bamboo, Concrete)

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Household

5.2.2 Commercial

6 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1 Ikea

6.2 Bed Bath & Beyond

6.3 Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

6.4 Herman Miller

6.5 Kimball International

6.6 Armstrong World Industries Inc.

6.7 Shaw Industries

6.8 Mannington Mills Inc.

6.9 Mohawk Industries Inc.

6.10 Williams-Sonoma*

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET

9 APPENDIX

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3616963

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155