US Aerosol Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2020 – 2025

The U.S. Aerosol Market size is anticipated to be worth USD 12.9 billion by 2025 due to its increasing consumption in various industrial sectors ranging from personal care to agriculture. Higher spending power owing to growing consciousness towards personal care and hygiene has increased the need for cosmetic products among the American population. This acts as a key factor supporting the demand for aerosol based products.

Personal care sector in North America is expected to grow during the forecast period due to growing awareness of self-grooming and hygiene mostly amongst the younger audience. Reduced wastage, precise & even spraying, quick & hands-free application and longer shelf life are some of the features that have increased the usage of aerosols over the years especially in personal care & cosmetic products industry. Increasing awareness for self-grooming among men is expected to drive the sales of the U.S. aerosol market over the next few years.

Other than personal care products & cosmetics, aerosols are also used extensively in household applications such as surface cleaners, air fresheners, cooking sprays, and insecticides. Rising awareness regarding hygiene and product that can be conveniently used are playing an important role in consumers’ decision making capacity.

With the advent of various technological advancements to produce low cost, VOC-free, and low global warming potential (GWP) products, the demand for aerosols is expected to increase in the near future. Various companies are vying to manufacture products that are non-flammable and with zero ozone layer depletion capacity. This is expected to provide new growth opportunities to this market. For instance, Honeywell introduced “Solstice” propellant in their personal care products segment.

In 2017, steel packaging accounted for more than 55% of the U.S. aerosols industry. Aerosol in steel packaged cosmetics offer quality with fine vaporization/foaming for immediate use. Apart from this, aerosols are also extensively used in products such as pastes, shaving foams, deodorants, gels, paints and food products such as cheese and cream.

Hair care industry consists of huge array of products out of which hair sprays and foams are the most popular and used products. Hair care products account for a significant share in the personal care industry in the U.S. Recent innovations have further increased their demand. For instance, dry shampoos and sprays have gained tremendous popularity in the last few years. They are available in different varieties with nutrient requirements catering to different type of hair. This growing trend is expected to continue over the next few years. The changing consumer preference for personal care & cosmetic products are expected to result in an ever-changing landscape of the U.S. aerosol market.

The competitive landscape of the U.S. aerosol industry is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several local players. Companies such as The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Akzo Nobel N.V. and S.C. Johnson & Son are some of the top companies present in North America. But they also have a global presence due to their extensive product portfolio and strategies they follow to stay competitive.

Key industry leaders are diverting their attention towards new product innovations, especially in personal care sector, and this factor is expected to promote the U.S. aerosol market growth. In certain cases, leading players are acquiring other players to enter the aerosol market. For instance, in July 2017, Henkel acquired Darex Packaging Technologies and Sonderhoff Group (headquartered in USA), which supplies high-performance sealants and coatings for the metal packaging industry around the world. This will strengthen its adhesive technologies business and improve its product portfolio. The willingness of companies to enter untapped niche application segments are expected to redefine the shape of the U.S. aerosol market over the next few years.

