Urology Surgical Instruments Market Data Highlighting Major Vendors, Promising Regions, Anticipated Growth Forecast To 2026

Urology surgical instruments market is analysed by Data Bridge Market Research, wherein we have accounted for the market to witness a potential growth rate of 8.06% in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027, resulting in the market reaching a cap of USD 17.94 billion by the end of the forecasted period. Rising volume of patient population suffering from urological disorders amid rising prevalence of geriatric population, which are more prone to suffer from these disorders, this factor is expected to drive the market growth in the above-mentioned forecasted period of 2020 to 2027.

Data Bridge Market research presents the top quality and comprehensive Urology surgical instruments research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This Urology surgical instruments report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies. It analyzes the detailed insight with respect to industries and geographies. The detailed information of the existed industries is the first acquired by the dedicated team to provide exact and accurate data of the market.

Some of the major players operating in global urology surgical instruments market are Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Coloplast A/S (Denmark), Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Teleflex incorporated (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), CooperSurgical, Inc. (U.S.), ConMed Corporation (U.S.), Millennium Surgical Corp (U.S.), Maxer Medizintechnik GmbH (Germany).

Key Developments in the Market:

March 2018: Boston Scientific Corporation acquired EMcision Limited, a developer of medical devices in the U.K. and Canada. The acquisition of EMcision Limited by Boston Scientific will expand its endoscopy portfolio. In addition, the company is expanding its devices in the field of less invasive endoluminal procedures.

In December 2017, Coloplast A/S acquired SAS Lilial (Lilial), a privately owned French catheter and ostomy supplier to boost the growth of the urology surgical instrument market.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in the Prevalence of Kidney Diseases & Urinary Tract Infections (UTIS).

Increasing preference for less invasive surgeries

Growing healthcare investments in surgical centers , funds, investments and grants by government administration worldwide

High Cost and risk of complications associated with surgical procedures in case of geriatric patients.

Unfavourable Healthcare Improvements in The U.S.

Market Segmentation:Global Urology Surgical Instruments Market

By Product

(Urology Endoscopes, Endovision Systems, Peripheral Instruments, Consumables & Accessories),

Application

(Chronic Kidney Disease, Urinary Stones, BPH, UI & POP, Oncology, Others),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

