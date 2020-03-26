Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Future Insights Till 2022, by Top Players Boston Scientific , Cook Medical , C.R. Bard , DirexGroup, Dornier MedTech

The Business Research Company’s Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The urinary stone treatment devices (or) equipment industry consists of sales of urinary stone treatment devices and related services which are used in the treatment and management of stones formed in the kidneys and urinary tract. Stones are made of minerals in the urine that form crystals and grow into stones. About 85% of the stones are made of calcium, and the remaining portion composed of various substances including cysteine, uric acid or struvite.

The increasing prevalence of Kidney Stones, specially in the geriatric population is driving the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market growth. The incidence of urolithiasis is reported to be increasing across the globe. According to a study, about 30% people around the world are obese and nearly 900 million people are geriatrics which is expected to increase to 1.4 billion by 2030. The incidence of kidney stones is globally increasing with an estimated prevalence ranging up to 15%. According to a Robotic Stone survey in 2017, the probability of stone formation in Saudi Arabia is 20.1% and 13% in the USA. Stone diseases or urolithiasis are frequent in aging population. Asia Pacific is presently home to more than half of the world’s aging population above 60 years and the number is expected to rise to 2.45 billion by 2050.

Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Market Segmentation

Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Market By Products:

Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy Devices

Holmium Laser Devices

Intracorporeal Lithotripsy Devices

Stone Retrieval Devices

Ureteral Stents

Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Market By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Some of the major key players involved in the Urinary Stone Treatment Devices And Equipment Market are

Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

C.R. Bard

DirexGroup

Dornier MedTech

