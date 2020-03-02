Urban Value Corner Store partners with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits

Innovative shopping solutions retailer, Urban Value Corner Store, creates a new vendor partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, LLC., a world-leading distributor of beverage beer & wine

In line with the company’s goal of providing exceptional service, convenience, and value to all categories of customers, Urban Value Corner Store recently set up a new relationship with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, LLC. The new partnership with “the world’s pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol” is another milestone achievement by Urban Value Corner Store as they look to usher in the new generation of corner stores.

Corner Stores remain an important part of every urban setting as they make it relatively easy for residents of different neighborhoods to get their daily needs without having to drive a long distance. However, these stores seem to have remained somewhat stagnant over the years, with many such retailers not particularly moving with the trend. One upscale corner store that is poised with changing the way urban residents shop across the Dallas/Ft. Worth area is Urban Value Store. The recent partnership with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits is a further reiteration of the company’s desire to provide customers with the best possible experience.

The new relationship will make it easy for customers of the Urban Value Corner Store located at Parkside apartments at Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, to enjoy the best possible drinking experience with some of the greatest brands in the world. It also sets a new standard in the retailing industry, particularly in the convenience store space, as Urban Value Corner Store continues to pursue its goal of bringing convenience closer to high-density apartment communities.

In addition to making it easy to get quality beverages, Urban Value Corner Store also offers a quiet and cool place to shop for a variety of food, including pastries, snacks, and healthy meals. The store also provides essential household items, OTC medications, pet snacks, toys as well as local Texas-made products.

For more information about Urban Value Corner Store and the solutions offered by the company, please visit their website – www.urbanvaluestore.com. Urban Value Corner Store also has a relatively strong presence on several social media platforms and can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

