Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV) Market is estimated to reach US$ 3.99 Bn by 2025

In the research study on unmanned underwater vehicle market, we have segmented the market on basis of types, application, and geography. Under the segmentation scope, the types segment consists of a remotely operated underwater vehicle and autonomous underwater vehicle. The application segment is classified as commercial, military, and research. The unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) are the drones operating underwater with or without human interference. The majority of the global UUV market is captured by the defense forces, owing to the ever-increasing demand for subsea monitoring. Currently, the adoption trend of UUVs is increasing among various commercial sectors such as oil & gas exploration organizations, hydrographic and oceanographic survey organizations, environmental monitoring organizations & search, and recovery teams. The unmanned underwater vehicles are also being adopted by various scientific research organizations for conducting oceanic studies and maritime surveys, among others.

The top companies operating in the field of the unmanned underwater vehicle include Kongsberg Gruppen AG, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, L-3 Technologies Inc., Subsea 7, Atlas Elektronik GmbH, International Submarine Engineering Limited, ECA Group and Gabri S.r.l. among others.

The major defense forces across the globe are experiencing maritime security threats such as torpedo threats, underwater mines, diesel-electric submarine attacks, and short-range anti-ship missiles among other. Pertaining to these threats, the demand for technological alternatives such as unmanned marine systems are peaking among the defense forces, and advancement in technology has reduced the human risk in critical and complex situations.

The unmanned underwater vehicle market accounted to US$ 2.64 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 3.99 Bn by 2025.

APAC has been an active participant in the UUV market for over a decade now and has made significant development since then. China and Japan are the pioneers in UUV development in APAC, whereas India is rapidly emerging economy in UUV market. Singapore initiated two programs that included Starfish and Meredith. Starfish was developed by National University of Singapore and ST Electronics, whereas Meredith was found by DSO National Labs. Moreover, as the technology has been in existence for a long, majority of the Asian economies including Australia, Japan, China, Singapore, and Vietnam uses UUVs that are manufactured by local and international suppliers like ECA, Kongsberg, Atlas Elektronik and Saab AB for Mine countermeasures (MCM). MCM is one of the major usages of UUVs, and in APAC most of the navies integrate MCM based UUVs with ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance). However, the ISR mission that is beyond MCM requires maturity in terms of concepts and technologies.

The future market for the unmanned underwater vehicle is promising, as the OEMs and other research centers are continually intending to deploy smart and connected technologies, on the sub-sea for efficient monitoring and operate without any human interference. As a result, technologically enriched sensors systems are being developed, which is expected to attract the significant number of industries in the coming years. Due to high entry barrier to industry, fewer companies are entering the market, also well-established companies operating in the market are coming up with new offerings. Major manufacturers of the unmanned underwater vehicle are based in North America and Europe region. However, the new growth opportunities are emerging at an exponential rate in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa region in especially in countries such as China, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and UAE among others.

