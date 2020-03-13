Description

This report provides insight into the current market scenario, structure and practices.

Market landscape and market scenario includes:

• Current market size estimate

• Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies

• Market size by product categories

• Market size by regions/country

Market structure details the value chain, Players’ presence across products, market trends, distribution practices and pricing.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3645692

The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, past market trends with forecast over the next 5 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth

Analysis and market data has been derived through secondary and primary sources.

Segmentation in the report

By Product Type:

1. Land Development, Tillage and Seedbed Preparation

1. 1. Tractors

1. 2. Levellers

1. 3. Ploughs

1. 4. Dozers

2. Sowing and Planting:

2. 1. Drill

2. 2. Seeder

2. 3. Planter

2. 4. Dibbler

2. 5. Transplanter

3. Weeding, Inter Cultivation and Plant Protection

3.1. Shovel/Plough

3.2. Harrow

3.3. Tiller

3.4. Sprayer

3.5. Duster

4. Harvesting and Threshing

4.1. Harvester

4.2. Thresher

4.3. Digger

4.4. Reaper

4.5. Sheller

4.6. Sickle/Dao

5. Post Harvest and Agro Processing

5.1. Seed Extractor

5.2. Dehusker

5.3. Huller/De-huller

5.4. Cleaner

5.5. Grader

5.6. Mill

5.7. Dryer

Companies covered in the report are:

1. AGCO Corporation

2. Agrocenter Ltd.

3. CLAAS KGaA mbH

4. CNH Industrial N.V

5. Honda

6. John Deere

7. Kubota Corporation

8. YANMAR CO., LTD.

9. Same Deutz-Fahr Group S.p.A

10. JCB

11. T.A.F.E. (Tractors & Farm Equipment Ltd).

12. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

13. Greaves

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/unmanned-surface-vehicle-usv-market-analysis-global-and-regional-industry-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Scope and Segmental Definition

1.2. Assumptions & Limitation

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach & Data Sources

2.2. Forecasting Model

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Analyst’s Insights

3.2. Top Line Market estimation

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

4. Market Forces

4.1. Key Industry Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

4.2. Industry Trends

5. Market Outlook by System (Current size & future market estimates)

5.1. Propulsion

5.2. Communication

5.3. Payload

5.4. Chassis Material

5.5. Component

5.6. Software

6. Market Outlook by Type (Current size & future market estimates)

6.1. Surface

6.2. Sub-surface

7. Market Outlook by Hull Type (Current size & future market estimates)

7.1. Kayak (Single Hull)

7.2. Catamaran (Twin Hulls)

7.3. Trimaran (Triple Hulls)

7.4. Rigid Inflatable Hull

8. Market Outlook by Endurance (Current size & future market estimates)

8.1. <100 hours

8.2. 100-500 hours

8.3. 500-1000 hours

8.4. >1000 hours

9. Market Outlook by Size (Current size & future market estimates)

9. 1. Small

9.2. Medium

9.3. Large

9.4. Extra Large

10. Market Outlook by Application (Current size & future market estimates)

10.1. Defense

10.2. Commercial

11. Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates)

11.1. North America

11.1.1. U.S.

11.1.2. Canada

11.2. Europe

11.2.1. Germany

11.2.2. Italy

11.2.3. UK

11.2.4. France

11.2.5. Sweden

11.2.6. Rest of Europe

11.3. APAC

11.3.1. China

11.3.2. Japan

11.3.3. India

11.3.4. Singapore

11.3.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4. Middle East

11.4.1. UAE

11.4.2. Israel

11.4.3. Rest of the Middle East

11.5. Rest of World

11.5.1. Nigeria

11.4.2. Brazil

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Market Share/Market Ranking Analysis

12.2. Competitive Market Scenario (New Product Innovations, Key Strategic Moves & Partnerships, Start-ups Ecosystem)

13. Company Profiles Includes: Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Developments and Innovation)

13.1. ASV Global

13.2. Teledyne Technologies

13.3. Textron

13.4. Atlas Elektronik

13.5. ECA Group

13.6. Searobotics

13.7. Elbit Systems

13.8. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

13.9. 5G International

13.10. Liquid Robotics

13.11. Maritime Tactical Systems (MARTAC)

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3645692

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3645692

https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/3645692