Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Undertake Strapping Growth By 2019 With Deep Ocean Engineering; EvoLogics GmbH; Lockheed Martin Corporation; and More

Global unmanned marine vehicles market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.08% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017.

Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market report offers in-depth analysis of key regional and country-level, taking into account their market size, CAGR, market potential, future developments, and other significant parameters. It includes geographical analysis of both developed and emerging markets for Global Market.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in the demand for surveillance equipments and instruments amid a growth of oceanic surveillance for defense applications; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising levels of applications along with enhanced capabilities for scientific research and border surveillance; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increased usage of unmanned marine vehicles for underwater mapping particularly for marine geoscience studies is expected to drive the growth of the market

Global unmanned marine vehicles market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of unmanned marine vehicles market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America. Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles Market Few of the major competitors currently working in the global unmanned marine vehicles market are Ocean Aero, Inc.; Kongsberg Group; BAE Systems; EchoBlue Ltd; Atlas Elektronik; General Dynamics Corporation; L3 ASV; Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.; SeaRobotics Corporation; ECA GROUP; Textron Inc.; BaltRobotics; Teledyne Technologies Incorporated; Boeing; Deep Ocean Engineering; EvoLogics GmbH; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Subsea Tech; OceanAlpha; QinetiQ; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Saab AB; Oregon Iron Works, Inc.; Fugro; BIRNS, Inc.; SUBSEA 7 and International Submarine Engineering Limited.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

