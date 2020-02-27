United Arab Emirates Packaging Market Global Research and Survey Report 2020-2025

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the United Arab Emirates Packaging including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for United Arab Emirates Packaging investments from 2020 till 2025.

Tetra Pak International, Mondi Group, Bemis Company Inc., Amcor Ltd., Winpak LLC, Rotopak LLC, Gulf East Paper and Plastic Industries LLC, Arabian Packaging LLC, Amber Packaging Industries LLC, Diamond Packaging Industries LLC, Corys Packaging LLC, DS Smith PLC

Market Overview

The Packaging Industry in the United Arab Emirates was valued at USD 2665.02 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3496.64 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The most important feature to be integrated into packaging is functionality. There is a growing demand for secondary packaging for this region because of the increasing trend in categories such as perfumes and skincare through folding cartons. As many consumers and companies are becoming more zero waste compliant, sustainability is becoming a key development agenda in the United Arab Emirates. Packaging manufacturers present in this region are investing in innovative packaging in terms of both design and materials used considering demographic and lifestyle changes.

– There is a shift to larger pack sizes in food packaging. For example, large pack sizes like Nutellas 750g in spreads are proving increasingly popular as they offer better value, while in baby food the rising popularity of growing-up milk formula is also supporting sales of larger packs.

– There is slower growth in retail unit volume due to the economic slowdown in the United Arab Emirates which hit the packaging industry, with many packaging categories including food, beauty, and personal care, soft drinks and home care. Companies are looking for alternative ways of offering multipacks and larger pack sizes, which are more economical, as well as smaller packs which are more affordable. High taxation in canned packaging has been a factor that impacted the demand adversely.

– Government bodies are setting packaging requirements for food companies by making changes to comply with the regulation of beauty and personal care. New rules and regulations are made for milk, juice, and other beverages. Innovative pack design is seen in beauty and personal care. There is a growing focus on environmentally-friendly packaging

Market Scenario

Food Sector Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The adoption of sustainable packaging is one of the vital food packaging market trend in UAE that will impact the growth of the market in this region. Factors contributing to the growth in this region are increasing demand for convenience by consumers, increase in disposable income, and changing consumer behavior. Disposable income and improved United Arab Emirates flight connectivity have further augmented the regional market demand.

– There is a growing demand for packaged food by consumers owing to changing eating habits, and the quickening pace of life is expected to have a major impact on the industry. The product offers extended and stable shelf-life, high barrier properties, and safety, thereby boosting industry growth. Food safety is one of the primary factor driving the market as the quality of food is a significant issue faced by manufacturers and consumers of food products.

– With rising environmental and health concerns due to the accumulation of non-biodegradable waste, companies are focusing on adopting sustainable packaging options. For instance, Bemis, a leading food packaging company introduced BMET metalized sealant films, having 30% less material weight than usual 3-ply films that replace materials such as metalized OPET, OPP, or foil.

Competitive Landscape

– May 2019 – Amcor Limited and Bemis Company, Inc. announced that regulatory clearance has been received from the US Department of Justice in relation to the combination of the two companies. A condition of this approval is the previously announced sale of certain Amcor assets located in the US to Tekni-Plex, Inc.

– February 2019 – Amcor Limited launched Genesis, a new in-store recyclable laminate solution. Targeting at a wide range of segments, including fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen food, dried fruits, nuts, confectionery, chilled goods, and pet food. The product is adaptable to a variety of packaging types and is appropriate for specific medical, home, and personal care markets.

– February 2019 – Gulf Printing and Packaging is paving the path for future growth as they are looking for scope in the food packaging market and they are planning to have further expansion in the future.

– January 2019 – Amcor Limited and Danone partnered to develop a new package for its new all-natural spoonable yogurt sold in Argentina. The new PET jar supports the 100% natural positioning of Danones La Serensimas yogurt, with featured engraving, a finely finished base, and a body-wrap label.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a United Arab Emirates and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: United Arab Emirates Packaging Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

