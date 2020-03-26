Unified Threat Management Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019–2026

The global Unified Threat Management market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Unified Threat Management market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

Market: Dynamics

The global unified threat management market’s growth is marked by several influential factors, which are likely to play a determinant role in the market’s growth in the coming years. The report takes a comprehensive look at the various factors influencing the unified threat management market’s growth by assessing its qualitative and quantitative impact on the market. Solid projections regarding the impact of the driver on the market over the 2017-2022 forecast period are thus provided in the report to enable market players to understand the factors likely to hinder and drive their expansion in the unified threat management market in the coming years.

The rising threat of cyber crime at the national as well as institutional level is likely to ensure stable demand from the global unified threat management market in the coming years.

Global Unified Threat Management Market: Segmentation

The report sheds light on the granular structure of the global unified threat management market by profiling the performance of its leading segments over the 2012-2017 study period. The report segments the global unified threat management market by component, end use vertical, and enterprise size to understand the composition of the market at the granular level.

The report segments the global unified threat management market is segmented by component type into software platforms and support services. By end use vertical, the global unified threat management market is segmented into IT and telecom, BFSI, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and others. By enterprise type, the report classifies the global unified threat management market into large enterprises and small and midsized enterprises. In order to understand the global distribution of the unified threat management market, the report studies the 2012-2017 performance of the UTM market in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific except Japan, and Japan. The report provides extensive analysis of the historical performance of these segments of the unified threat management market as well as reliable predictions regarding their likely growth trajectory over the 2017-2022 forecast period.

Global Unified Threat Management Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report provides a detailed look at the competitive strategies being employed by major players in the global unified threat management market and the degree of success they have found in recent years. The geographical presence and product catalogs of the leading players in the unified threat management market are also assessed in the report. Key unified threat management market players profiled in the report include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., WatchGuard Technologies Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Fortinet Inc., Hillstone Networks Inc., SonicWALL Inc., and Comodo Group Inc.

