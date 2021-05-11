Unified Communication Market to Reach USD 173.30 billion by 2025 | Industry Top Key Players West, Voss Solutions, Verizon Communications, Polycom and Cisco Systems

Global Unified Communication Market valued approximately USD 42.51 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.9. % over the forecast. Growing trends towards mobility and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) are some of the key factors driving the UCaaS market. Other driving forces include the growing need for operational efficiency and cost savings. Need to consolidate all business communication modes such as messaging, email, and telephone into a single cohesive system is providing an impetus to industry growth.
Moreover, use of the soaring number of devices and applications along with demand for high-volume messaging, call sharing, video, and meeting capabilities have significantly contributed to industry advancement.
Some of the leading market players include: Computer Sciences Corporation, BT Group, 8×8, Inc., West Corporation, Microsoft, Corporation, Voss Solutions, Verizon Communications, Inc. Star2star Communications, Polycom & Cisco Systems.
Also Rise in penetration of mobile Internet is expected to trigger the adoption of UC services. Other factors significantly contributing to market growth include availability of low-cost handsets, decreased voice calling rates, and emergence of new messaging apps. Moreover, emergence of 5G technology is expected to provide opportunities to enterprises for integrating Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) in their businesses Organizations are rapidly deploying unified communication solutions to get a world-class infrastructure of communication.
The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.
Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
By Component: Telephony Unified Messaging, Conferencing, Collaboration Platforms and Application.
By Industry: Banking, Financial Service and Insurance, Telecom & IT, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare, Public Sector and Utilities, Logistics and Transportation, Travel and Hospitality.
• Historical year – 2015
• Base year – 2016
• Forecast period – 2017 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Unified Communication Market in Market Study:
• Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
• Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
• Venture capitalists
• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
• Third-party knowledge providers
• Investment bankers
• Investors.
